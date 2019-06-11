One sent to hospital after three-car crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three cars were involved in a crash along Route 224 in Boardman Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection with West Boulevard.

Police said a blue Chevy made an illegal left turn onto West Boulevard, hitting a white van.

The Chevy spun out and hit a third car, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital. We don’t know how serious the injuries are.

No one else was hurt.

One lane of 224 was closed while crews cleaned up the crash.

No one has been charged at this point.