One vehicle was on Midlothian Boulevard and the other was on Hillman Street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Boardman on Thursday.

One car ran a stop sign, crashing into the other.

At least one person was taken to the hospital to get checked out.