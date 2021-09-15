One person sent to hospital as police investigate shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are currently on the scene of a shooting on the city’s south side.

Someone was shot outside a home in the 3400 block of Hillman Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Detectives marked the crime scene where the bullet casings were found.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

First News is working to get more information. Check back for more information on this developing story.