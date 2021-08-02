One man killed in motorcycle crash in Saint Clair Township

Saint Clair Township, OH (WKBN) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st on Saint Clair Ave.

William E. Merritt, 52, of East Liverpool was driving on Saint Clair Ave when he drove off the roadway, struck a cement curb, then struck a utility pole. The motorcycle then struck Dawson Construction’s business sign.

Merritt was killed as a result of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.