One person injured after tractor-trailer crash in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. Friday on State Route 169 just outside of the Niles city limits.

The tractor-trailer driver was making a right turn from a private driveway when he crashed into a car traveling southbound.

The car was pushed into the northbound lane. The driver of the car was taken to Trumbull Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The northbound lane of S.R. 169 was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.