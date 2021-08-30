One person in hospital after shooting in Youngstown — 30 people shot in 30 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in stable condition after being shot several times in Youngstown Monday evening, according to Youngstown police.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the corner of E. Avondale Avenue and Gibson Street on the south side, right in front of a school.

According to officials on the scene, the victim was shot several times and then drove to the 300 block of E. Lucius Ave.

Police say the victim was driven to the hospital and they are in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

This marks 30 people shot in 30 days. For the year, 103 people have been shot. At this time last year, 63 people had been shot with 98 total victims shot in 2020.