The chase ended in a crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after Girard Police say the suspect lead officer on a chase that ended in a crash.

The chase began in Girard, but ended in Liberty Township near the corner of Shannon Road and Tibbetts Wick Road. The crash happened at about 12:30 Thursday morning.

Girard Police have not released any details on how the chase started.