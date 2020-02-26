One of Uptown District’s main buildings in Youngstown set to be torn down

The building is located on the southwest corner of where Market Street and Indianola Avenue come together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Uptown District will look a lot different next week. One of the main buildings on a corner of the Uptown’s busiest intersections will be demolished.

For years it was a Rexall Drug Store, but for the past couple of years, it’s been a priority on Youngstown’s demolition list.

Mike Durkin, who’s in charge of the city’s demolitions, said the building will start to be torn down next week.