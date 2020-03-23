One of two men arrested for damaging cars and an apartment with gunfire on New Years

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1 to the Plaza View apartment complex off of McGuffey Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men wanted for damaging several cars and an East Side apartment in a burst of celebratory gunfire New Years morning was arrested over the weekend.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $50,000 for Cleveland Jackson, 24, at his arraignment Monday in municipal court on two charges of complicity to discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and criminal damaging. He remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Jackson, who has been wanted since shortly after the new year, was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday after officers spotted him at East Auburndale Avenue and Market Street.

Warrants were issued for Jackson and Conovus Crawford, 32, after police were called about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1 to the Plaza View apartment complex off of McGuffey Road.

There, officers discovered an apartment and several cars damaged by gunfire, reports say.

Detectives viewed security video that identified the two men, according to a report.

On one portion of the video, Crawford fires several rounds into the back of an apartment for no apparent reason. No one was injured.

Police found several spent .22-caliber shell casings and live .22-caliber rounds at the scene, reports say.

Crawford has yet to be arrested.