One of the people found shot dead in Mecca Twp. had history of domestic violence

A woman called 911 from a bedroom closet Sunday night, saying her mother's fiancé shot her mother

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A frightening 911 call that lasted 45 minutes came before a man and woman were found dead inside of a Trumbull County home Sunday night. Investigators still have many questions.

It happened inside of a house along Hoagland Blackstub Road in Mecca Township.

911 call: “Please, he shot my mom. Help.”

A woman called 911 from a bedroom closet, where she was hiding from her mother’s fiancé.

911 caller: “He busted down the door to the bedroom and he shot her”…”He said he wasn’t going to hurt me but I don’t know.”

“When our deputies arrived, two gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence,” said Maj. Jeff Palmer, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said when deputies went into the house, they found 64-year-old Vincent Coburn, Jr. dead in the living room and his live-in girlfriend, 47-year-old Jill Pollnow, dead in a back bedroom.

Pollnow’s adult daughter was not hurt. Investigators said she was extremely helpful during the frightening situation.

“She did a very good job of keeping herself safe and providing the information that was necessary for us to enter the residence,” Palmer said.

Investigators said at this point, it seems the tragedy stemmed from an argument that turned deadly.

Court records show Coburn pleaded guilty to charges from a similar scenario in 2008 with his wife at the time.

“He had served some time for a similar incident in which he was involved in a domestic,” Palmer said. “When the officers responded, he opened fire on the responding officers.”

According to a report from the sheriff’s office on that incident, Coburn pointed a gun at his wife’s head and threatened her as she was trying to leave the house. Deputies said they found her standing at the end of the driveway.

When deputies asked Coburn to come out of the house so they could talk to him, he shot at them, according to the report. The deputies said they fired back and, eventually, Coburn fell to the ground.

According to the report, deputies found a machine gun next to him.

Now a little over 11 years later, investigators with the sheriff’s office, Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation stayed at the crime scene well into the morning hours Monday. Palmer said they found two weapons — a rifle and a handgun — inside of the house.

Now they’re working to figure out who they belonged to and how Coburn, a convicted felon, had access to them.