One of the oldest garden clubs in the country to hold annual exhibit in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Gardeners of Greater Youngstown is one of the oldest garden clubs in the country.

It will host its 56th annual exhibit Saturday and Sunday at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

People can expect to see annual flowers and vegetables.

“People will bring in their best tomatoes and their best corn, all sorts of vegetables,” said Gardners of Greater Youngstown member Rodney Toth.

There will be prizes, including “Best of Show” and “Best of Section.”

“In other words, as we look at all the vegetables, the judges will pick the best in that section. Then as they look at all the annual flowers they will pick the best in that section. Then comes the decision: Which is the best in the show?” Toth said.

The club was known as the Mne’s Garden Club of Youngstown for quite a few years before opening its doors to women this past year.

“It’s an enjoyable thing where people can share the pride that they have in their gardens,” Toth said.