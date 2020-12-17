One of seven charged with Youngstown woman’s death pleads guilty to two charges

Police said Crystal Hernandez was inside the apartment when several men looking for her boyfriend peppered the apartment with gunshots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of seven men police said were involved in the January 2019 killing of an East Side Youngstown woman in her apartment pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20 years for Johntez Scrivens, 21, after he entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of involuntary manslaughter and complicity to aggravated murder. Both charges have firearms specifications.

A sentencing date has not been set yet pending the outcome of the remaining two defendants in the Jan. 24, 2019, shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 23, inside her McBride Street apartment.

Police said Hernandez was inside the apartment, which she shared with a boyfriend, when several men looking for her boyfriend peppered the apartment with gunshots, including rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle.

Hernandez was killed but her young son who was inside with her was not harmed.

The shooting capped off a dispute between Hernandez’s boyfriend and the seven who are accused of killing her that included a shooting where Hernandez’s boyfriend wounded one of the men accused of taking part in her death. He is serving a prison sentence on felonious assault charges. A co-defendant in his case was murdered last December. Police said his murder is not related to Hernandez’s death.

In August, one of the men accused of her death, Larenz Rhodes, 19, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated murder and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

