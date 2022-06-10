YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the guns sold by a man sentenced Friday in federal court for illegally selling firearms was found on a student earlier this year at Cardinal Mooney High School.

That gun was one of 11 that federal prosecutors said was sold by Josh Hones, 36, of Youngstown, that was recovered by police either at a crime scene or from someone who is not allowed to have a gun.

Hones was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by Judge Benita Y. Pearson after pleading guilty July 2 to one count of engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license.

He was indicted on May 13, 2021, by a federal grand jury. The indictment said that Hones had been selling guns between July 2019 and August 2020 without having a license.

He had been free on bond since his arraignment until his sentencing Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis presented testimony from a research assistant from the Internal Revenue Service and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that showed that over the years Hones had accumulated 111 guns, of which most were sold.

Hones kept no paperwork of the sales and ATF Special Agent Matthew Gary testified that Hones, who was trying to be a rapper and made rap videos, sold guns to people wearing body armor, people he thought he were “shady,” people wearing gang colors and sometimes sold the gun to someone’s girlfriend because he did not trust the man who was supposed to get the gun.

Gary testified that an investigation of Hones started in July 2020 after the ATF discovered he owned a large number of guns and that some of those guns had been recovered by police at different crime scenes.

John Greven, Hones’ attorney, said his client admitted to selling guns to people he shouldn’t have but he disputed a sentencing enhancement proposed by the government that said Hones sold over 100 guns illegally. Hones said his client was allowed to legally purchase the guns and thus not all of those guns were sold illegally. He also said a lot of those sales were legitimate, but he did not have the records to back that up.

Hones said his client was selling guns because he wanted “street credibility” among the aspiring rappers he was making videos with.

“He wanted to be a rap star,” Greven said.

“He pleaded guilty. He admits he goofed up,” Greven said. “The level of goof-up is what we disagree with.”

Judge Pearson said she agreed with the government that the sentencing enhancement is appropriate, largely because Hones kept selling firearms without keeping records, acting as a firearms dealer even though he did not have a license.

Given that Hones has no previous criminal history, the federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of between 24 and 30 months.

Makridis asked for a sentence in the high range of the guidelines. She said guns that Hones sold had been found in several places by different police agencies.

“We often wonder where these people are getting their guns. Today the court has before it the person providing the guns to these people,” Makridis said.

Testimony by Gary and IRS Research Assistant Robert Little showed that two of the guns sold by Hones were found by Youngstown police; three by Warren; two in Liberty; four by investigators with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration; and one apiece by the Los Angeles, Passiac, N.J. and Newark, N.J., police departments.

While 11 of the guns were found either at a crime scene or on someone who is not allowed to have a gun, the others were found by police but not necessarily used in a crime.

Makridis said one of the guns in Youngstown ended up in the hands of a Cardinal Mooney High School student, Dante Thompkins Miller, 18, who was arrested Feb. 23 by Youngstown police at the high school after police received a tip he was at the school with three guns, one of which loaded.

Thompkins Miller was indicted April 26 by a Mahoning County grand jury on a count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of illegal conveyance of a weapon into a school or safety zone. He is currently free on bond. Court records show he has a June 30 pretrial in common pleas court.

Because there are no records of who Hones sold his guns to, there is no way of knowing where they went or how long they’ll be in circulation, Makridis said.

“We will be seeing these guns for years,” Makridis said.

Stammering, and at one point, sniffling, Hones apologized, saying, “I wanted to be a gangster rapper. I left a lot of that behind me.”

Hones said he now works 60 to 80 hours a week at a warehouse and spends as much time as he can with his four-year-old daughter.

“I am very sorry for everything that happened,” Hones said.

Judge Pearson said that Hones’ lack of criminal record worked against him because he took advantage of that by buying firearms and then turning around and selling them illegally.

“Your conduct was definitely unthinking, and there is a consequence to your actions,” Judge Pearson said. “You breached a trust imposed on you by the United States.”

Having 11 guns he sold recovered by police in criminal activity is “nearly unforgivable,” Judge Pearson said.

She said an 18-month sentence for someone like Hones would be like a longer sentence for someone else.

As part of his sentence, Hones is no longer allowed to have or be around a gun. Just a single bullet, Judge Pearson said, could land him a new federal charge.