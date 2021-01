Authorities said the group was responsible for distributing a large amount of cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of 12 people indicted in February 2019 for selling cocaine in the Youngstown area was sentenced Monday to 22 months in federal prison.

Kevin Clinkscale, 33, of Youngstown, received the sentence after pleading guilty to drug charges in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Authorities said the group was responsible for distributing a large amount of cocaine in the area.