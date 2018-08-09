One-mile stretch of Interstate 680 reopening Monday night Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Get ready to say goodbye to the road closure signs on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the portion of the interstate was shut down last month will reopen Monday evening.

The one-mile stretch between the State Route 62 exit to Edwards Street has been closed so crews could do work on three bridges.

The ramp from Route 62 to I-680 north will remain closed.