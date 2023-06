MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A one-mile evacuation was put in place after a gas line ruptured Friday afternoon.

According to the Negley Fire Department, someone dug into a gas line on Adams Road near state Route 154 earlier in the afternoon on Friday.

Three families were evacuated and the evacuation is still in place.

Gas crews plugged the leak just before 5:30 p.m. They plan to monitor the situation, but it is currently under control.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.