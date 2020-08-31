One man dead, another arrested following shooting in Liberty Township

The suspect, 55-year-old Felix Olverson, ran away but according to Liberty police, he was later caught

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Liberty Township Sunday night.

Liberty police got the call at 10:49 p.m. about an incident on Keefer Road.

They found a 31-year-old man dead when they got there. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect, 55-year-old Felix Olverson, ran away but according to Liberty police, he was later caught with the help of the Youngstown Police Department.

Olverson is currently in the Trumbull County Jail charged with murder.

More stories from WKBN.com: