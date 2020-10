When YPD arrived, they found one male victim dead next to a car that had bullet holes in it.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side. It happened on E. Evergreen Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, October 9th.

Neighbors heard gunshots and called police. When YPD arrived, they found one male victim dead next to a car that had bullet holes in it. The victim did not have any identification on him.

No arrests have been made yet, but the case is still under investigation by Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.