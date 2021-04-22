One man arrested following police chase across state line

Sharon Police were in pursuit of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-80 West over the state line

GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – A police chase started in Mercer County early Thursday morning, just after midnight. Sharon Police were in pursuit of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-80 West over the state line.

First News learned that the driver got off the interstate at the Belmont Ave. exit in Liberty. He then turned onto E Liberty St. and headed in to Girard.

The car finally stopped on E Liberty near the intersection of N. Ward Ave in Girard after getting a flat tire. That’s when the driver decided to start running.

Girard Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol began searching the area. They also contacted Youngstown PD to bring in a K-9 unit.

With the help of the K-9, the suspect was found on the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue and was arrested.

No word yet on who this man is or why he was being chased.