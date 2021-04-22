One man arrested following police chase across state line

Local News

Sharon Police were in pursuit of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-80 West over the state line

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – A police chase started in Mercer County early Thursday morning, just after midnight. Sharon Police were in pursuit of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-80 West over the state line.

First News learned that the driver got off the interstate at the Belmont Ave. exit in Liberty. He then turned onto E Liberty St. and headed in to Girard.

The car finally stopped on E Liberty near the intersection of N. Ward Ave in Girard after getting a flat tire. That’s when the driver decided to start running.

Girard Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol began searching the area. They also contacted Youngstown PD to bring in a K-9 unit.

With the help of the K-9, the suspect was found on the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue and was arrested.

No word yet on who this man is or why he was being chased.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com