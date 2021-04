Crews will be working on excavating and replacing pavement

(WKBN) – Westbound traffic will be down to one lane near the Ohio Turnpike’s Eastgate Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said most of the work will take place west of Eastgate.

The construction will last until June.

Replacement of the westbound pavement will take place in 2022.