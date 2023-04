BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of Market Street and Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township around 1 p.m.

The Beaver Township Fire Chief Larry Sauerwein said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Boardman firefighters assisted in getting the woman out of the vehicle.

The southbound lanes are closed at this time.