COITSVILLE, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- One person was injured after a car accident in Coitsville Township Tuesday morning.

Crews were called just after 9 a.m. to the intersection of McCartney Road and 12th Street. The crash has blocked the intersection.

Police said that it is believed that one driver ran a red light, causing the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to Ohio State Highway Patrol.