SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truckFriday morning in Smith Township.

Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers said that the ATV driver was taken to University Hospital in Portage County with injuries. OSP said that the driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic is moving in the area.