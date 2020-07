One person had to be rescued from the roof when firefighters got there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is being treated at a hospital this morning after a fire on Youngstown’s North Side.

Flames broke out just after 4 a.m. on Delaware Avenue. First News was told three people were inside at the time.

One of those people was taken to a local hospital for breathing issues.