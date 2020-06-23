ONE Health Ohio offering free Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

All participants should bring their ID and insurance card

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – ONE Health Ohio is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the Warren community on Friday, June 26.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center at 1977 Niles Road SE.

“COVID-19 testing allows health services to quickly identify who has the disease and arrange

for prompt care” says Dr. Maria Kowal, MD, Chief Medical Officer at ONE Health Ohio. “Isolating known cases of coronavirus prevents positive individuals from coming into contact with others, and slows the rate of transmission. Effective testing helps us understand how prevalent the disease is in our community and how it is evolving.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged as space and testing is limited. Anyone interested in being tested should contact Deb Stanovcak, RN at 330-884-6122.