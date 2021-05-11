ONE Health Ohio hosts in-person hiring event

Applicants also have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ONE Health Ohio announced an in-person hiring event at the Youngstown Community Health Center on Wick Avenue open to all.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 726 Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

Some of the positions they’re looking to fill include licensed practical nurses, front desk receptionists, dental and medical assistants, call center receptionists and more.

ONE Health Ohio operates health and behavioral health centers across the area, including Youngstown, Cortland, Warren, Alliance and Newton Falls.

Employers will be on location to answer questions about and give more insight into the health care positions.

Applicants also have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card. They’re giving away three in an applicant appreciation raffle Friday.

The mission of ONE Health Ohio is “to improve the health and well-being of people in our communities by providing quality healthcare, particularly to the uninsured and underinsured.”

More information about employment opportunities can be found on their website.