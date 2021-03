It happened at the intersection of Midlothian Avenue and Shirley Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after crashing into a pole in Youngstown Monday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Midlothian Boulevard and Shirley Road before midnight.

Police said the driver is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

We’re still working to find out how the accident happened.