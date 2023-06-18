SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a motorcycle and car collided Saturday just before 8 p.m.

Travis Bintrim, 49, of New Castle died at the hospital due to his injuries from the crash, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

An SUV travelling west on Harlansburg Road in Scott Township veered into the opposite lane and hit Bintrim on his motorcycle, according to a press release. Both Bintrim and his 14-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.