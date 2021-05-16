One dead, one hospitalized in Market Street shooting

Police shut down Southern Blvd between Hilton Ave and E Judson Ave to conduct an investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WVNS) – Youngstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Details are still limited, but we do know that it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

YPD officers were called out to Judson Ave for a possible shooting. Police say one of the shooting victims drove a car from Market Street to Southern Blvd near the railroad tracks.

When police arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds, and another person injured. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police shut down Southern Blvd between Hilton Ave and E Judson Ave to conduct an investigation.