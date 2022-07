YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police said that one person is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of East Midlothian Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that it was a shootout between two men. Police said that one person died en route to the hospital.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital. Police said that one is in critical condition, while the other victim is okay.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.