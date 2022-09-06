DELAWARE, Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a fatal crash in Mercer County late Saturday night.

Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.

PSP said that a 2012 Ford Taurus entered the southbound lane, striking the other vehicle head on. The report said that the other vehicle spun around and overturned into a ditch facing south. The Ford continued north rolling and came to a stop in the ditch on the driver’s side of the other vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, Michael Miller, 32, of Greenville died as a result of his injuries, according to a report.

PSP said that the driver of the other vehicle sustained major injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The passenger in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.

PSP said that Fredonia Fire Department, Jefferson Twp. Police, Mercer Borough Police, and PennDOT assisted on scene.