One dead, four others injured in Struthers shooting

The shooting happened at 111 Perry Street in Struthers at around 2 a.m.

STRUTHERS, OH (WKBN) – According to Struthers Police, one person is dead and four other victims have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Struthers early Monday morning. One of the victims being transported is said to be in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene and police are still searching for him.

Struthers PD says the suspect is a male that arrived on foot and left on foot. No description has been given yet.

Officers say nothing was stolen, so they don’t suspect a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating. Youngstown Police Department is assisting on the case, and there was a coroner on scene.