SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – One person is dead after a two car collision in Mercer County.

David Fitzgerald, 78 of Grove City, died after a crash at the intersection of Perry Highway and Leesburg Station Road that happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Reports say Fitzgerald stopped for a stop sign at the intersection, then kept driving without clearance. His SUV collided with another vehicle twice while spinning before he was pushed off the west side of the road and hit a mailbox.

Fitzgerald was taken to the Grove City Airport in an ambulance and then flown to St. Elizabeth’s but later died from his injuries.

A passenger in Fitzgerald’s SUV sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

Springfield Fire Department assisted PSP on the scene.