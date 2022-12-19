ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight.

Deputies found a man dead on the scene. The man’s identity has not been released yet.

The sheriff’s department investigated and learned that there was a domestic incident between the dead man and a woman earlier in the night.

According to the release, the deceased man had rammed a vehicle that had picked up the woman with his own car and pulled a gun on the people in the vehicle. The man then lost control of his vehicle.

Gunfire was then exchanged, leaving the man dead. Another man was unhurt, and the woman had only minor injuries, according to the release.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio BCI were also called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on if any charges will be brought.