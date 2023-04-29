MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – One person is dead after a rollover accident sheared a utility pole.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Donald Cochran Jr., 41 of Grove City, was driving north on Sandy Lake Road just before 10 p.m. Friday, near the 3000 block, when he missed a left turn and hit a utility pole.

Reports say Cochran’s vehicle sheered the pole and started rolling over. The car then became airborne and struck two trees, severely collapsing the SUV’s roof.

The car then caught fire, according to the report.

Reports say speed was a factor in the crash and Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Superior EMS and the Mercer County Coroner all assisted on the scene.