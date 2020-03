The cause of the fire is still unknown

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died in a house fire in East Liverpool Sunday morning.

The three alarm fire happened at a house on Penn Ave Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

The Columbiana County Coroner and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have yet to release the victim’s name.

No other injuries were reported.