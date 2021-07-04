One dead after crash in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver of a vehicle is dead after a single-car crash in Campbell on Sunday.

The accident happened on Coitsville Road Sunday evening. Officials said there appeared to be some type of medical event before the crash, causing them to crash into a tree and flip.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is seriously injured.

OSP is asking the public to avoid the area between Wilson Avenue and Fairview Street while they clear the scene.