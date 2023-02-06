WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township.

Sally Mae Hubbert, 67, was walking across State Route 169 near Glenwood Avenue when she stopped in the middle of the road around 8:30 p.m.

Another person was driving eastbound on the road and struck Hubbert.

Hubbert was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

State Route 169 was closed for the crash and investigation but has since reopened.

Weathersfield Township Fire Department, Weathersfield Township Police Department, Niles Police Department and Lane Life Trans all assisted on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.