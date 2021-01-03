One dead after truck crashes into home in Beloit

There are two others that were taken to the hospital

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a truck crashes into a home in Beloit.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Knox School Road.

Officials say the pickup truck went through a barricade around a curve on the main road and into the first floor of the house.

There are two others that were taken to the hospital, according to officials. It is unknown at this time if the person dead was someone in the home or the driver.

OSP and the Columbiana County Sheriffs Dept. responded to the incident. EMS along with Beloit and Damascus fire departments also assisted.

We have a reporter on scene, stay with First News for updates.