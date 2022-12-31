CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — One person has died after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Campbell early Saturday morning.

The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building on the 2400 block of Andrews Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to Campbell Fire Chief Stephan Dubic, one person died.

There was extensive damage in the building.

According to the Ohio Department of Development, the building is part of several that are up for demolition in Mahoning County.

First News reported back earlier this month that the county is receiving nearly $7 million to knock down 600 structures in Youngstown, Campbell and other locations.

Officials say the cause is still under investigation. The State Fire Marshall has been called in to conduct the investigation alongside Campbell Police and Fire.

Coitsville fire assisted on scene.

This is the second fatal house fire in the valley this week. One man died on Tuesday after a house fire in Columbiana.

The State Fire Marshall had reported that last weekend that it was the deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires in Ohio.

Dominic Weser contributed to this report.