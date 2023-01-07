PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.

According to dispatch, crews were called to the intersection of Reynolds Industrial Road and State Route 18 around 5 p.m. Friday for reports of a two-car crash.

Part of SR 18 was closed for several hours while EMS and police were on scene.

First News is still working to find out if there were any other injuries from this crash.

Pymatuning Township Police Department is still investigating.