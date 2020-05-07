One at home, one hospitalized: Cortland couple separated during battle with COVID-19

Both Michael and Razel have been at home recovering for over a month

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One Cortland couple is now at home recovering from COVID-19, but it was a long road to get there.

Michael and Razel Klemm have been married for almost 10 years. They have an eight-year-old daughter together.

The couple lives an active life that includes nightly walks and tailgating at Browns games, but in early March, these two young parents came down with flu-like symptoms.

“I think we probably spent five, six days in a row where we just never even left bed. I mean, just because you physically weren’t able to get up,” Michael said.

Michael’s first two trips for medical attention said he didn’t have the signs of COVID-19.

Once Razel’s symptoms got worse, however, they went to Trumbull Memorial. Razel was immediately admitted.

“All I could hear, I mean, they had the oxygen going so high in the room for her because she just could not breathe, and then she just told me that they were going to put her to sleep and put her on the ventilators for two days,” Michael said.

However, two days turned into 10. At one point, things got even worse.

“Day four of being on the ventilator, they called me to tell me that they were going to have to put her into a deeper sleep. Basically like general anesthesia at that time. They were also going to give her a drug to paralyze her body because her body was fighting the ventilator and it was creating CO2,” Michael said.

While at home, Michael himself was recovering from COVID-19. In the same week his wife was admitted, he had gotten his positive result back.

At that point, his symptoms were improving and his fever had gone down. While he was trying to get over his own battle, Michael’s mind was heavily thinking about his wife.

“I mean, she has to be the strongest person I’ve ever met,” he said.

Both Michael and Razel have been at home recovering for over a month.

They say that this time would’ve been so much harder without their community, as well as the medical staff who helped Razel make a full recovery.

“It was very reassuring and caring for what the nurses and doctors were doing through her situation.