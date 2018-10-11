One arrested in fatal Lawrence County hit and run crash, victim identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) - One man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run crash that happened Tuesday night in Wilmington Township.

Abram Weidenhamer, 39, of New Wilmington, Pa. was arrested and charged with one count of accidents involving death or personal injury, one count of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and other summary violations.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 18 and Johnston Road in Wilmington Township.

William Baer, 49, of New Wilmington, Pa. was killed after he became trapped underneath the pickup truck and the truck and his motorcycle both caught fire.

Workers from a nearby UPS distribution center tried to put out the fire, but ammunition in the pickup truck fueled the flames.

Weidenhamer was taken to Lawrence County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.