HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police have arrested one person after threats were made against several students this week.

Police tell us they arrested one female juvenile student Friday in connection to the incident.

This comes after a text message was sent out Tuesday with threats against several other students. Officials wouldn’t detail what the text messages said, but did tell us it involved weapons.

Officers and school officials locked down Hubbard Exempted Village Schools on Tuesday and conducted a thorough search and found no weapons on campus.

“Anytime we hear that there’s a weapon in the school, we’re gonna go and take whatever necessary action. We have a school resource… As he found out about the threat, he immediately put the schools on lockdown. At that point, we probably had up to seven or eight officers including our safety director, myself, we were walking the hallways while the school was in lockdown,” said Hubbard City Police Chief Robert Thompson.

Initially, officials were looking into a male juvenile as a person of interest, but after further investigation, they were led to the female juvenile who was later arrested.

Thompson could not release the age of the juvenile student arrested and said the charges against her will be released at a later time.

He also said they are still investigating the incident.