Once-popular Boardman restaurant now serving those with developmental disabilities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new use for a once-popular location in Boardman will now serve those with developmental disabilities in the area.

Directors cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon for the new Village by Gateways to Better Living in Boardman.

What had been known back in the 1980s as the trendy Moonraker restaurant will now house adult day programming for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In the area of COVID-19, directors said the facility will have extra precautions in place for the clients.

“There are different assessments that need to be done prior to them coming back. We have cleaning procedures in place, sanitization, every rule and guideline and regulation to ensure the safety of the individuals that do come here,” said Kristie Rossi, the day program director.

The new facility joins others in Trumbull County and downtown Youngstown and will feature a sensory room, a theater and other activity areas for clients.

When it is cleared for opening by the state, the center will be able to take in up to 16 clients at a time.