Once again, local girl spends time raising money for needy animal shelters

Brynna Jones was able to raise around $700 in just three days for the Columbiana County Humane Society

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was not the first time a local girl was out raising money for an animal shelter.

Brynna Jones was selling iced tea, lemonade and brownies in Boardman, the perfect snack to have on a hot summer day like Tuesday.

All of the money gathered will go straight to the Columbiana County Humane Society.

Last Friday, humane agents seized over 200 cats, dogs and other small animals from what investigators called filthy and unhealthy conditions at Alchemy Acres.

After hearing humane agents were asking for donations due to the sudden increase of animals in their care, Brynna knew she wanted to help out.

“Well, my mom saw it on the news and she told me about it and that made me want to do it,” Brynna said.

“I just think it’s really good to teach kids and people in general about compassion and giving back to the community, that anybody can really make a difference,” said Brynna’s mom, Lindsay Jones.

Tuesday was the last day of the lemonade stand. Brynna ended up raising around $700 in just three days.

She will be accepting more donations at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio until the end of this week. The dance studio is located at 5090 Market St. and can be reached by calling 330-788-3200.

In 2017, Brynna donated money to Angels for Animals’ Angel Wing.

Then again in 2019, Brynna was able to donate $1,000 toward the same cause.