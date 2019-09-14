On the 118th year anniversary of his death, President William McKinley is remembered

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marked the 118th year anniversary of the assasination of President William McKinley.

President McKinley was born in Niles in 1843. In honor of his memory, the McKinley Memorial Museum is holding a lecture series which will give historic accounts of President McKinley.

Saturday, Christopher Kenney of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum gave a lecture titled, “Catalyst for Change: The Assassination of President McKinley.”

He talked about how the assassination of McKinley changed the U.S. Secret Service forever.

“Basically, the secret service being what it is today, versus what its original intent was. Which was to protect the government currency from counterfeiting,” said Amber Farris, museum director.

Before McKinley’s assassination, the Secret Service was primarily a branch of the Department of the Treasury . Although, it was responsible for the president’s protection, it did not follow the same protocols it does today.

Once he was killed, the Secret Service “formally became the protector of the President,” according to the National Museum of American History.

Farris said the lecture series will run through November. Each lecture will talk about how McKinley related subjects, like the one Saturday.

The series is free and open to the public. More information can be found on their website.