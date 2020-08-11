On-screen Metallica concert to be featured at Warren drive-in

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 14

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rock will be coming to hundreds of drive-in screens across North America at the end of the month, including Warren’s Elm Road Drive-In.

Metallica will be the first rock group to be featured during the Encore Drive-In Nights series, which lets fans enjoy full sets by their favorite bands and musicians from the safety of their car.

According to Elm Road Drive-In, Metallica is recording a full set for the concert that will highlight nearly 40 years of material.

They will be joined by special guest Three Days Grace.

The one-night performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on August 29.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 14. General admission tickets will be $115 per vehicle, which can have up to six people.

For more information and other drive-in locations, visit ticketmaster.com