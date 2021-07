YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said Youngstown police found a pair of ominous messages on a car that was shot up on the north side Sunday evening.

Police answered a gunfire call about 7:35 p.m. on Saranac Avenue and found a car riddled with gunfire. Both the front and back windshields were shot out.

Someone wrote, “You’re dead” on the trunk and on one of the doors, “Dead, dead.”

Police had the car towed for evidence. They could not find a victim.