Oldest book in the Valley can be found on Youngstown State’s campus

The book is part of a series of six that were all printed in the 1500s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After spending the last month calling multiple libraries and talking to book collectors, First News’ Stan Boney believes he has tracked down the area’s oldest book.

Boney made sure to contact as many people as he could in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and even Mercer counties.

The book is on the fifth floor of the Maag Library on Youngstown State University’s campus.

It was printed in 1548 and is part of a series of six that were also printed in the 1500s, all written in Latin.

“It is in great condition. These books were hand-printed on paper that was very high quality — so a lot of cotton in them with very nice ink — so it stood out very well,” said Cassie Nespor, Maag Library curator.

The books contain a series of essays that were written in the centuries previous to their printing. Inside, you can find things like plays, religious works and science texts.

Nespor said they were most likely donated to YSU by someone in the area.

